Locals Collect Supplies to Help Texas Pets

Tina Marcella Left Duluth Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – A local woman is on her way to Texas with a van full of supplies for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tina Marcella and Traci Scholler with Minnesota Pit Bull Rescue collected donations to take to Ft. Worth, Tex. where they will be distributed to areas affected by the hurricane.

Marcella left Duluth Friday afternoon, her van overflowing with food, kennel crates, and other supplies in order to lighten the load on shelters which were already overwhelmed before the storm.

“We were just down there two weeks ago, they need help down there,” said Marcella. “Just on an everyday basis, they’re full.”

If you want to help, donations are being accepted at Passion for Pets Grooming in Hermantown. Another load of supplies will head to Texas next week.