Minnesota Company Plans $300 Million Expansion

Digi-Key Breaks Ground Sep. 15

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) The growth of an electronic component company is presenting new challenges for a small northern Minnesota community.

Digi-Key in Thief River Falls will hold a ground breaking ceremony Sept. 15 for an expansion that could cost as much as $300 million. The 1-million-square-foot expansion will more than double the component distributor’s global hub.

The company was awarded millions in tax incentives and grants this spring from state and local governments. Its upcoming growth will test the region’s labor supply and affordable housing options.

The expansion is expected to provide at least 1,000 new jobs. The company already employs more than 3,000 workers in a city of less than 9,000 people.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2021.