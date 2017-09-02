North Shore Adventure Park Looks Toward Future Growth

A Farmers Market and LIVE Music are Planned for the Upcoming Weeks

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Exciting events are planned for the new North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay.

The natural rock climbing wall dubbed ‘Eleanor’ opened three months ago and investors say they’re already receiving rave reviews from visitors.

The park is located just off Highway 61 where an old gas station sat vacant for years.

Now, aside from climbing, the park will host a farmers market and potentially live music in the future.

“One of my goals is to get some of the sports clubs here. I’d love the skating club or the hockey team or the soccer team to come here as a group and workout together because it’s great cross-training,” said Alice Tibbetts, Co-Investor of North Shore Adventure Park.

Tibbetts says she would like to see more parents give top rope climbing a try alongside their kids in the future.

To book your adventure, click here.