Another Great Year For The Great Northern Classic Rodeo

Sunday Marks An End To The Yearly Event

SUPERIOR, Wis.

It was all about bull riding and calf wrangling in Superior this weekend.

The Great Northern Classic Rodeo wrapped up their 3 day weekend today.

Starting in 1991 the rodeo was originally held in Duluth, with several hundred spectators. Two years later the rodeo moved across the bridge to Superior and has been held at the Head of the Lakes fair grounds since.

Now the family friendly event brings in over 4,500 hundred spectators, over the three day weekend.

“It’s for the families. Every member of you family can come here for enjoyment. It’s just fun, clean fun with a lot of dirt and sand,” said Wayne Lehr, Rodeo Board of Directors.

The Northern Classic is also a good fundraising event. After this weekend the rodeo would have brought in more than 125,000 dollars for charities.