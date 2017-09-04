Black Hat BBQ Gives Back To Youth Rodeo

Funds Raised Goes Towards The High School Rodeo Foundation

SUPERIOR, Wis.

It wouldn’t be a rodeo without southern style BBQ.

Supporting Minnesota’s high school rodeo foundation, Black Hat BBQ can be found at many of the surrounding rodeo events.

Portions of the proceeds made at each event is given back to the rodeo scholarship fund. Owners say raising funds is easy to do with favorites like their baby back ribs and their signature dish the pork sticker.

“Pork loin wrapped in bacon, seasoned, smoked with a sweet glaze on it and served on one of our grill breads,” The owner of Black Hat BBQ says.