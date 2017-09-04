Boat Tour Offers Fun, Educational Ride Along St. Louis River

Coffee Conversation: St. Louis River Alliance

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance is once again heading out on the water to educate Northlanders about the estuary.

There will be a boat tour on the Vista Star Thursday, September 7 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Boarding will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The river alliance will highlight clean-up projects, successes and future vision of the estuary.

Food and a cash bar will be available.

Registration is required because the boat does have a limit.

The event is free and open to the public, but there is a suggested $5 donation if possible.

For more information head to stlouisriver.org.