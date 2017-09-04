Duluth Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Man

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Duluth man.

Emil Eugene Mannila, 56, was last seen on Sept. 3 around 11 a.m. in the area of 15th Avenue East and 2nd Street.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’9″, 150 pounds, brown eyes, brown, graying hair, with a beard. Mannila was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, baseball cap, and glasses.

Authorities would like to check on the health and welfare of Mannila.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911.