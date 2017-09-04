Fresh Produce Arrives In Twin Ports

Fresh Produce From Rochester Minnesota Farm

DULUTH, Minn.

It’s the season for a harvest. Minnesota farmers are finding ways to sell their freshly grown products

You may have seen several fruit and vegetable stands popping up around the twin ports recently.

Sunny Side Produce Farms out of Rochester, Minnesota has dozens of stands in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, making it easier for you to buy fresh produce.

“It’s nice to be able to help the little mom and pop people. Not everybody works for Walmart or Super One. It’s nice to know that there are no pesticides and there’s nothing sprayed on them so it’s healthy for you,” said Jodi Hall, Stand Worker.