Hundreds Gather for Annual Labor Day Celebration in Cloquet

The Nations Longest Oldest and Longest Labor Day Parade Kicked Off at 11 a.m. Monday Morning

CLOQUET, Minn. – Hundreds took advantage of the beautiful Labor Day weather Monday morning, making way to Cloquet for the nations oldest and longest Labor Day Parade.

Many spectators lined up nearly two hours before the parade of local businesses, politicians and laborers made way down Avenue C and 13th Street.

Paradegoers say they enjoy the annual event because it’s a celebration of what they believe unions do for the labor industry.

A classic car show kicked off the fun earlier in the morning.

Cloquet resident Pamela Hubbard says the Labor Day festivities are a way to keep community involvement alive and strong.

“I think it’s important to keep the community in touch and keep people in touch with each other. It’s getting harder to have interactions with cell phones and electronics these days,” said Hubbard.

Parade participant Jim Nelson worked for the City of Cloquet and was a part of a labor union for many years.

Monday, he chose to serve in the parade to honor those working in the trade industry, the steel industry and other careers counting on labor unions.

“The labor force is what builds our country, so, we’re here to honor them,” said Nelson.

Residents also had the opportunity to help their displaced neighbors after the Cloquet Jarden plant recently shut down.

During the parade, volunteers walked through the crowds collecting donations for those families.