Labor Day Carnival Held at Edgewater

Kids Could Swim, Eat, and Play Games to Enjoy Last Weekend of Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids had one last chance to enjoy the summer sunshine at Edgewater Hotel and Waterpark in Duluth.

The Labor Day Carnival was free for kids to attend. They could swim in the outdoor pool, play games like ski-ball and bean bag toss, get their faces painted, and chow down on hot dogs, hamburgers, and candy.

“On top of cooling off in the pool outdoors, they’ve got sno-cones, they’ve got popcorn so lots of free things and that’s what we’re hearing a lot of the kids ‘mom, look this is free.’ It’s all free,” said Beatriz Peterson, Banquet and Events Coordinator at Edgewater.

The two day carnival gave kids the chance to play outside a little more this summer before school starts this fall.