Labor Day Picnic Held in Duluth

Annual Duluth Central Labor Body Event Featured Free Food and Kids Carnival

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Central Labor Body held their annual Labor Day Picnic at Bayfront Park.

The free event offered hot dogs, corn on the cob, and live music to anyone who stopped by.

The Labor Body endorsed political candidates at the picnic and talked with everyone there about the importance of Labor Day and workers in America.

“We are opening this picnic yearly to our community members so they can hear what we have to say and hopefully join us in the campaign to fight for social justice,” said Beth McCuskey, President of the Duluth Central Labor Body.

The AFL-CIO also held a labor picnic at Olcott Park in Virginia.