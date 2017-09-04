Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Season to Close Labor Day

MILLE LACS, Minn. – Labor Day marks the last day of the walleye season on Mille Lacs Lake.

Anglers finishing for all other species from shore, dock, or pier may use live bait during daylight hours through Thursday, Nov. 30. Live bait restrictions remain in place for anglers in watercraft.

Anglers can fish for muskellunge and northern pike at night using artificial lures longer than 8 inches or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.

Bowfishing for rough fish is also allowed at night but possession of live bait or angling equipment is not allowed and only rough fish may be in possession.

With the final open water walleye season closure on Mille Lacs, anglers cannot target walleye when fishing for other species.