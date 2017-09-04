Yoga Studio Offers Class for Harvey Relief

JEM Yoga & Massage Donated Proceeds to J.J. Watt Foundation and Houston Humane Society

DULUTH, Minn. – JEM Yoga and Massage in Duluth held a sixty minute yoga class, accepting donations from anyone wanting to join, and will donate all the proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Labor of Love Yoga Flow was a unique opportunity for Northlanders to give back.

“Being able to offer something for the community which then helps another community is pretty, pretty cool,” says Joella Miller, owner of JEM Yoga and Massage.

It’s a more involved way to raise much needed funds for relief organizations in Texas.

“That’s a little different than just clicking a button online to donate I guess,” says Rachel Voigt, who took the class. “It’s a little more personal.”

All proceeds will go to the J.J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Relief Fund and the Houston Humane Society.

“I think it’s a cool way to do something sort of for myself in that I get to work out and also that I get to donate and hopefully help people,”says Voigt.

The local yogis are hoping to give flood victims more than just cash.

“I just hope that all those in Texas just feel the love even all the way up here in Duluth, Minnesota because we have so much love to give and we’re thinking about them and we wish them nothing but the best,” says Miller.

Click here to donate to the J.J. Watt Foundation, and here to donate to the Houston Humane Society.