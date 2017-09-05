2 Females Missing From Deer River Area

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance from the public in locating two females from the Deer River area.

Domaneeck Allen, 11, is 5’4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and is possibly wearing a gray colored sweat suit, according to officials.

Zoey Allen, 14, is 5’2″ tall, weighs 90 pounds and possibly wearing black-colored pants and a purple-colored long-sleeve shirt.

Both girls have shoulder-length hair.

If you know anything, you are asked to call investigator Rob Johnson at 218.326.3477.