Campus Buzzing as Classes Begin at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. —

The day after Labor Day is a big day for college students at several Northland colleges.

It’s the first day of classes at the University of Wisconsin Superior.

The Yellow Jacket Student union was buzzing with activities, as students are set to return to the classroom.

Emily Lakanen, an incoming freshman from Proctor, says she came to UWS with a friend from her high school, which she hopes will help adapt to the new environment.

“I think it’s nice because I was really nervous for my first class, and then she walked in and I was like ‘Oh I already know somebody.’ So it was nice to have that reassurance,” Lakanen said.

Her friend, Hailey Vrooman, says she feels both nervous and excited for the next step in her life.

“It’s different but it’s nice. It’s a different atmosphere from high school, but in a good way,” Vrooman said. “I met someone from Sweden and somebody from Las Vegas. It’s cool to get to know someone that you wouldn’t really get to meet at a high school really because everyone is from the same area and the same place.”

UWS is home to more than 2,400 students.