CSS Fall Classes Begin

College Has Increased Enrollment and a New Physician's Assistant Program

DULUTH, Minn. – College of Saint Scholastica students started their fall classes today.

College officials are excited to have their largest incoming class in the last five years, including thirty students in the school’s brand new Physician’s Assistant Master’s program.

“Especially in under served areas, whether rural or urban, these physician assistants can supply that health care that’s needed and that’s exactly what we expect these students to do,” said Bob Aschenmacher, Executive Director of College Communication for CSS. “They’ll be well prepared to be very high functioning members of the health care team.”

The CSS fall semester runs through December 21st.