Eveleth Firefighter Holds Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

VIRGINIA, Minn. – As clean-up efforts continue in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, Northlanders are continuing to step up to help, including those on the Iron Range.

Eveleth firefighter David Poderzay and Virginia business owner of DMP Transport set up a drop-off site at the Miners Memorial Building Tuesday.

People were seen donating items like baby products, dog and cat food, and hygiene products.

“It’s overwhelming to see the compassion that people have for others during a time of need, that’s for sure. It’s heart felt, it’s a good feeling to know I can help out,” Poderzay said.

Donations are being accepted again Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Miners Memorial Building.

David is focusing on the following donation items, which he posted on his Facebook page: “Food (non perishable), Baby needs (diapers, wipes, formula, clothes etc), toiletries, towels, wash clothes,blankets, paper towels, over-the-counter meds for babies, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, bleach, feminine products, dog and cat food. Also I need to say because of the weight I am not able to haul bottled water and want to concentrate on filling my trailer with the other supplies!!”

Again thank you for all the kindness and I will post tomorrow the place and time when drop offs will be taken!

The truck leaves Friday for a church in Texas.