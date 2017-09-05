Fire Destroys Garage in Western Duluth

No One Injured in Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – No one was injured today after a fire blasted through a garage in western Duluth.

Crews responded to the call at 414 N 77th Ave W just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities report that there were two cars and a motorcycle in the garage at the time of the fire. The house nearby suffered damage from the radiating heat of the blaze.

The fire department told FOX 21 no one was injured in the blaze.

Damages are estimated at $15,000 for the garage and $25,000 for the contents inside.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation.