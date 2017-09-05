Glensheen Mansion Prepares for Fall Season Following Successful Summer

Northland Uncovered: Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – After a successful summer full of live music, nights by the lake and countless tours, officials at Glensheen mansion are preparing for Fall.

Glensheen Marketing Manager Jane Pederson says several fun events are on tap for the incoming season.

A new program series is starting up as we enter September: Chef in the Garden.

Every Wednesday in September a chef from UMD will be using vegetables from the Glensheen garden to make a dish for visitors to try.

Chef in the Garden runs from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. each Wednesday.

Another event coming up at Glensheen is Night at the Museum.

Night at the Museum is being held Wednesday, October 4 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The event offers free self-guided tours during that time frame.

There will be pieces of the collection not usually showcased on display.

For more information on all of these events, head to glensheen.org.

Additionally, the week leading up to Halloween, the mansion will also be offering flashlight tours.

Glensheen Mansion is located at 3300 London Road, Duluth MN, 55804.