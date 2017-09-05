Great Outdoors: Lakeside Community Walk/Run

Group Meets Every Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Walking or running along Duluth’s lakewalk can be a great way to get outside, but it can sometimes be lonely going by yourself.

In this week’s Great Outdoors, we tell you about a group who walks and runs as a community.

“Sometimes the biggest challenge of getting out and being active is just having a time and a place to go,” says Amanda Granning, owner of Snap Fitness.

Every Wednesday, people meet outside Snap Fitness in Lakeside.

“We’re going to go out for a walk and run,” says Granning. “Anyone who wants to come join us can come along.”

The group travels around the lakewalk, enjoying the beautiful scenery.

“How can you beat it?” asks Ryan Cunningham, who is part of the group. “You got the lake out here, especially on a day like this, you got beautiful weather. I don’t know if there’s a better place in the Midwest for walking and running outdoors.”

All ages and abilities are welcome at the free get together.

“Not everyone wants to be a gym member and come on in to the gym, however we still want to just provide something so that you can meet your neighbors and that you can meet people who might want to go out and do activities along with you,” says Granning.

Group members also volunteer their time at charity events.

“On September 9th the group of us are all doing the Alzheimer’s walk, there’s another 5-K coming up in the fall. Last month we did a fundraiser 5-K as well,” explains Granning.

They encourage everyone to stop by.

“More the merrier,” says Cunningham. “The more can come out with us, it gives us more of an excuse to push even harder.”

Participants feel accepted as part of the walk-run community.

“Sometimes our lifestyles just get lonely and just having a place to come meet and just know people will be there to go for a walk is all we can offer,” says Granning.

The group meets Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. outside Snap Fitness on East Superior Street in Lakeside.