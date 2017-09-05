Iowa Man Visiting St. Cloud Stabbed to Death by Friend

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KMSP) – An Iowa man was stabbed to death by a friend while visiting St. Cloud, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., officers were called to a house on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Street Southwest on a report of a stabbing. Inside the house, they found a man who had been stabbed in the torso.

According to a St. Cloud police, the man was stabbed during an argument with his friend, who was also visiting from Iowa. The two were staying at the house where the incident occurred.

The victim died a short time later at the St. Cloud Hospital. The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held for second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.