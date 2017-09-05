Minnesota Mile Traffic Advisory

RACE IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the Minnesota Mile Race taking place on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, traffic will not be allowed on Skyline Parkway around Enger Tower for the race.

Warning signs will be posted at 10th Ave W and Skyline alerting drivers that westbound traffic will not be allowed past Twin Ponds. Signs will also be posted at 24th Ave W and Skyline alerting eastbound traffic they will not be allowed past the Enger Golf Course Lot.

The race gets under way at 6 p.m. and all traffic is expected to return to normal around 7:30 p.m.

For details of the race visit grandmasmarathon.com