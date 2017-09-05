Minnesota State Fair Breaks All-Time Attendance Record

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – This year was the best attended Minnesota State Fair of all time, breaking last year’s record by more than 30,000 people.

Minnesota’s annual 12-day farewell to summer always draws crowds, but mild weather and plenty of new sights, smells, and sounds brought almost 2 million people through the gates. 1,997,320 to be exact.

Even a few rainy days couldn’t dampen the mood, and though organizers say the attendance numbers are great, everyone behind the scenes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together says they measure their success by making sure everyone enjoys themselves.

“Our goal is always to make it better than the last,” State Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said. “So our goal for 2018 is going to be even better than this year.”

The Associated Press reports that three daily attendance records were also broken; Monday, Aug. 28 with 144,504 visitors; Friday, Sept 1, with 187,066 visitors and Sunday, Sept. 3 with 242,759 visitors.

The 2018 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 23 through Labor Day, Sept. 3.

The Associated Press and FOX 9 contributed to this article.