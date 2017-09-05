Multiple K-12 Schools Start Class

School is Back in Session for Many Northland Students in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – After nearly three months off thousands of students in school districts across Northern Minnesota returned to class on Tuesday.

As back-to-school photos flood social media, many students are resting well after heading back to the classroom for a year of new adventures.

The day of excitement and nervousness started bright and early at Piedmont Elementary in Duluth.

Principal Beth Shermoen is in her third year of leading the school toward a more positive direction.

Shermoen says for her, the first day of school is a sign of her Piedmont community being back in action.

“We’re continuing to build on positive behaviors and school wide expectations. Piedmont Elementary Panther Pride is known as our way of life, it’s

kind of how we do business at Piedmont and our platform is on positive behaviors and making good choices,” said Shermoen.

New and returning students received a crash course in Panther Pride right after getting settled in their new classroom and reconnecting with friends.

A pep festival welcomed the entire school into a gymnasium packed with happy faces.

For some students, the highlight of the day ranged from seeing friends to enjoying the final year before middle school.

“I was going to meet my friends outside and we are going to play,” said 4th grader Leo.

“Today we learned about work respect and belong and people being respectful,” said 5th grader Gracie.

Principal Shermoen says she’s excited for a great year in District 709.

Over the summer, many staff at Piedmont Elementary spent countless hours preparing classrooms and training to better prepare for the new year.