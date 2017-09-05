Wade Bowl Park Clean-Up Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior residents are asked to help clean-up Wade Bowl Park, 1228 Clough Ave, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wade Bowl park was renovated in 2014 with new ammenities including play set, basketball court, park paviliion, among others.

The objective of the event, held by Superior City Councilor Tylor Elm, is to raise awareness of non-adopted parks in Superior and to encourage residents to lend a hand in keeping Superior’s parks clean.

Elm is asking volunteers of all ages to help him and other citizens clean up the park. Elm says he plans to paint the pavilion and swing set, as well as focus on some necessary maintenance.

All supplies and tools will be provided by the City of Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Elm is asking volunteers to RSVP by either calling 218-461-0ELM (356) or send him an email at elm@ci.superior.wi.us.