19th Annual Cause for the Paws Fundraiser Happening Saturday

All Proceeds will Benefit the Humane Socitey of Douglas County

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Furry friends will guide their humans along the Osaugie Trail in Superior Saturday, September 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The 19th Annual Cause for the Paws Walk/Run will be raising funds to support the shelter.

Money raised goes toward medical costs, food and other various expenses at the shelter.

Animals are welcome to tag along for the walk/run. A list of rules and regulations is listed below.

-Dogs must have current proof of rabies vaccination at the time of registration.

-Children must be accompanied by an adult.

-Your dog(s) must be leased at all times.

-Individuals may walk up to two dogs.

-You are responsible for cleaning up after your dog(s).

Click here to register online.