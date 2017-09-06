Missing Deer River Girls Located

UPDATE: The two girls have been located by local authorities and appear to be in good physical condition. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance.

INITIAL REPORT 9/5:

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance from the public in locating two females from the Deer River area.

Domaneeck Allen, 12, is 5’4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and is possibly wearing a gray colored sweat suit, according to officials.

Zoey Allen, 14, is 5’2″ tall, weighs 90 pounds and possibly wearing black-colored pants and a purple-colored long-sleeve shirt.

Both girls have shoulder-length hair.

Authorities report that a note left by the girl indicated their intentions to run away. It is believed at this time the girls have taken food and clothing and may be attempting to travel to the metro area.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477 or call 911.