33rd Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest, Sept. 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl Fall Fest is a celebration of the change of seasons and this year marks the 33rd year of the event.

Fall Fest is set for Sept. 16 at Chester Bowl in Duluth from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will host over 125 vendors, a farmers’ market, music, food, and activities for the whole family.

A suggested donation of $5 per person, $10 per family will be accepted at the entrance to support Chester program scholarships. Last year’s donations totaled nearly $7,500.

Music line up includes

Woodblind 10-11:30

Ingeborg von Agassiz 12-1:30

Mama’s Stolen Horses 2-3:30

Parking is extremely limited near the event, so a free shuttle service will be offered from UMD Lot B, at the intersection of College St. and University Dr. A limited number of handicap accessible parking spots are available near the entrance to Chester Bowl Park.

In case of rain, the event will shift to Sunday, Sept. 17. For details and additional info visit www.chesterbowl.org/fall-fest/