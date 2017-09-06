Fast Cars to Fill Garfield Avenue This Weekend

Kia of Duluth Drag Races

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the City of Duluth will be filled with revving engines and fast cars for the Annual Kia of Duluth Drag Races.

Cars will be filling Garfield Avenue Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 for the car show and races.

Preliminary races will be held Saturday, with elimination races taking place on Sunday.

The car show will be both days while gates are open.

Food vendors will also be on hand and visitors can even win a ride in one of the cars through a raffle.

For more information, head to kernkompany.com.

FULL SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

Drag Racing Check-In: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Car Show Registration: 9:00 a.m.

Gates open to the public: 9:00 a.m.

Drag Racing (preliminaries) Begin: 10:00 a.m.

Drawing for Ride A Long: 2:00 p.m.

Drag Racing (preliminaries) End: 4:00 p.m.

Gates close: 6:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11