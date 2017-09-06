First Witness Kicks Off ‘I Stand With Kids Month’

Child Abuse Continues to be a Problem in the Northland; Community Members Work to Make a Difference

DULUTH, Minn. – Child abuse is big problem in the Northland, and that’s why First Witness Advocacy Center in Duluth is working year round to investigate child abuse, provide services and education.

Now, they’re looking to reach out even more as they kick off a monthlong campaign.

Safety is something many of us take for granted, but for many children safety turns into a silent cry for help all too often.

It’s why First Witness is kicking off their annual Blue Kid Campaign, recognizing ‘I Stand With Kids Month’ throughout September.

“This month is all about opening up that conversation and helping the community and adults to understand they have a role in supporting kids and that there’s things they can do whether they have kids or not,” said Beth Olson, Executive Director at First Witness.

At First Witness, providing safety under one roof starts with reporting abuse to a professional at the center.

From there, law enforcement and trained professionals directly speak with the child. A plan to move toward recovery is then put in place.

First Witness works directly with Duluth Schools to educate before something happens.

“They work with thousands of kids and families every year putting in hundreds of hours across our community to really provide important messages and space for kids to learn and talk about what’s healthy,” said Ron Lake, Climate Coordinator at ISD 709.

First Witness is selling sponsorships to help support and stand with children of abuse.

To help support and stand with children of abuse you can purchase a little blue kid.

An individual will pay $20, an organization is $40 and a business price is $50.

The First Annual Ride for Kids will happen Saturday, September 9 to support child victims of abuse, and aid in keeping kids safe in the community.,

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at The Other Place Bar & Grill, 3930 Calvary Road in Duluth, Minnesota.

Live music by the Farsights will start at 7:30 p.m.