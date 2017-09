Flo Rida Concert at Bayfront Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – Flo Rida has canceled his concert that was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Bayfront Park in Duluth.

The announcement came on the tour’s website, stating “due to unforeseen circumstances, the My Endless Summer Tour 2017 Featuring Flo Rida has been canceled.”

Six venues including Duluth were in the remainder of the tour.

Those who purchased tickets can visit myendlesssummertour.com for refund information.