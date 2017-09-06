Hurricane Irma Causing Travel Worries

Airport Officials Say Travelers Should Stay in Contact with Airlines

DULUTH, Minn. – People’s travel plans and vacations are in limbo because of Hurricane Irma.

But as for the Duluth International Airport, officials say flights in and out of there are not being affected and likely won’t change.

Officials say travelers should pay close attention to the hurricane’s path and stay in contact with their airline.

“Even if they’re traveling elsewhere there are implications sometimes that come even if you’re not traveling to that direct destination because it can change planes getting to particular destinations,” says Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications and Marketing for the Duluth International Airport.

Both Delta and United Airlines are offering vouchers to travelers from Duluth whose flight plans could be impacted by the storm.