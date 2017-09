Iron Range Shines To Help Harvey Victims

VIRGINIA, Minn. – An overwhelming amount of donations on the Iron Range have poured in for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

And now, a truck load is headed to a church in the Houston area for distribution.

It was an effort in Virginia organized by Eveleth firefighter David Poderzay who simply wanted to help and give the platform for others on the Iron Range to do the same.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.