Larson Meets With Residents To Discuss The State Of City Streets

Meeting Was Held At Grant Recreation Center

DULUTH, Minn.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson continues to meet with voters hoping to persuade them to vote yes for a half percent sales tax increase to better the city’s roads.

The city of Duluth controls 450 miles of streets. Studies show that 55 percent of those streets are in poor condition.

Tuesday Mayor Larson met with residents at the Grant Recreation Center in Duluth to discuss her reasoning for the new proposal.

In August, Duluth city councilors voted 7 to 1 in favor of a special referendum for the November ballot. The referendum would increase local sales taxes by a half percent to pay specifically for street and sidewalk repairs.

If approved by Duluthians, the plan would then go to the Minnesota Legislature where they would have the final vote.

“Most people are really in the middle. No one likes it, I don’t like it, I don’t love it. It’s an imperfect solution. It’s dedicated; this can’t be used for anything else. It would only be used for streets and most of what I hear from people is I can do that,” Larson said.

Larson says the city is years behind and it’s starting to affect the cities bottom line.

“We are woefully behind and it’s starting to impact development and how people and where people want to open a business or what improvements they want to make to their home,” said Larson.

Larson has two more confirmed information sessions. One in Morgan Park community center on September 20th and another October 26th at Duluth Heights Community Center, both starting at 5:30 p.m. She plans to add a few more before the vote in November.