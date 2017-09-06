Legacy Project Ribbon Cutting Held at LSC

New Projects Includes a Sidewalk and Benches

DULUTH, Minn.-A student legacy project is shaping up at Lake Superior College.

Today a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate a new sidewalk and park benches, which is headed up by the school’s student senate.

The hope is over the years, that other generations of students will add to the program.

“They really enjoy doing it,” said Pat Johns, president of LSC. “They like getting involved and it does get them engaged in the institution.”

School leaders said the project is meant to teach leadership skills and financial responsibility.

The project is funded by community partnerships and donations.