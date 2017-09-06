Level III Offender Meeting in Virginia

Sept. 7, 2017 at 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender that has relocated to the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

John Joseph Novicky, 67, is described as a white male, 6’1″, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Novicky has a history of attempted kidnapping and kidnapping of adult females. According to authorities he attempted to engage in sexual contact with one victim and was not known to victims.

A public notification meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Miner’s Memorial Arena, 821 9th Ave S – south room.

The offender has served his time and is currently not wanted by police, this is simply a notification to the public.