Lt. Gov. in Duluth to Talk Education

$100,000 Heading to Pre-Kindergarten Programs

DULUTH, Minn.-$100,000 is heading to the Duluth School District to expand its pre-kindergarten program.

Today Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith made the rounds at Lowell Elementary to discuss what it means for the district.

She believes that even though the kids are in pre-school, these early learning experiences will help them for years to come.

“These kids and their families are being connected into schools that are going to help them for their careers,” she said.

Since 2011, the state has dedicated $2 billion to education.