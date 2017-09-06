Man Catches Massive, Record-Breaking Flathead Catfish in St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. – An angler from St. Anthony, Minnesota has broken the state record for flathead catfish after catching a 52.5 inch-long fish on the St. Croix River last month, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

Mark Mosby reeled in the monster on Aug. 2 on the St. Croix River near Stillwater breaking the state catch-and-release record. Mosby said he and his fishing partner were targeting big flathead catfish that are known to inhabit that area of the river, so they were ready for battle when they hooked it.

“Kudos to my fishing partner John Kaiser for his knot-tying ability,” Mosby said. “The flathead put up a great 15-minute fight right up until he got in the boat, and the knots held true.”

The fish is estimated to weigh around 70 to 80 pounds, based on its 52.5-inch length and 32-inch girth.

The DNR encourages anglers to become familiar with record-fish guidelines and be ready to take the required photos and correct procedures for submitting a record.

For details on procedures and records visit mndnr.gov/recordfish