Northland Utility Workers to Help in Florida

30 Employees Are Traveling To Florida To Be On Standby

Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power crews are headed to Florida Thursday morning to assist with expected power outages from Hurricane Irma.

The crews were asked to provide mutual assistance to their utility counterpart, Florida Power and Light.

The response is part of a nationwide mutual assistance network that coordinates power restoration efforts.

Officials say that by traveling now and arriving in Florida on Saturday, the crews will be ready to hit the ground running after the forecasted storm moves through.

The employees include 20 linemen, 4 cable splicers and 5-6 support staff and a total 15 line trucks. Crews will be leaving Thursday morning.