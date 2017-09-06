Parenting Again, Raising a Second Generation

Preregistration Required for the Course; If Enough Support is Gathered, Winter Classes Could be Offered

PROCTOR, Minn. – Many communities across the Northland are seeing a rise when it comes to parents abusing drugs and alcohol.

Children are being taken from homes and grandparents are stepping up to care for their grandchildren.

It’s why one Duluth woman has chosen to develop a new program known as parenting again.

The class, specializing in raising a second generation, is funded by a grant.

A fall course starts Thursday, September 7 at the Proctor Early Childhood Center.

Grandparents meet for dinner while grandchildren play with others under supervised care.

The weekly session is a chance for grandparents to talk about what they’re going through and receive support.

“Most of the grandparents have gone through or are going through all of their retirement and it’s like starting all over again,” said Judy Kreag, Licensed Parent Educator.

This is the third time the class is being offered in Proctor.

If enough people spark interest, a winter session could be set up.

For registration information, contact: (218) 628-6293, email samundson@proctor.k12.mn.us or visit www.ceconnects.com.