Superior Boys Gymnastics Team Prepares to Compete

First Time A Boy's Team Has Become Competitive

A group in Superior is ramping up energy to take their team to a first-time competitive level this fall.

It’s an option for boy a gymnast that hasn’t been available in the past.

Coach Marcy Merritt says the sport helps the confidence in her group of 9-15 years soar.

“Makes you feel strong and knowing you can accomplish something,” said Merritt. “Not many people can do gymnastics. Especially at the high level the boys on this team have.”

The team of seven boys train at Twin Ports Gymnastics to compete in the USAG Men’s Gymnastics Division 1 and 2.

Coaches say win or lose it’s an invaluable experience.

“Mom, Dad, Grandma will be watching so it becomes more nerve-wracking,” said Merritt. “Great for when they grow up, they can go in front of a group of people and do their best.”

To order to compete at their best they need new equipment specifically for the boys to train on. They are currently holding a fundraiser online.

The public can see the boys in action Saturday at Twin Ports Gymnastics 1-3 p.m. in an open gym session.