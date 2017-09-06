Trailer Stolen from Marine General Warehouse

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance after an enclosed trailer was stolen on Aug. 13, from a local business’ warehouse in rural Duluth.

Marine General on London Road has a storage location in rural Duluth where the trailer was stolen. The trailer itself has been located by authorities, but the contents inside have not been found.

Over 3,000 fishing lures were inside the trailer. The lures are manufactured by Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear and are marked as “Lip-Stix 3D.”

Efforts to identify suspects have been unsuccessful, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Now the department is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.