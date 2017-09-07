Cold Weather Slows Corn, Soybean Growth in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Cool weather has slowed corn and soybean growth in Wisconsin, but the rest of the state’s main crops are doing well.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that most of the state saw overnight lows in the 40s last week, while some areas in the north had lows in the 30s.

Citing the USDA’s data, the Wisconsin State Journal reports that more than 70 percent of the corn crop was rated good or excellent. Almost 80 percent was in the dough stage or beyond, while a third was in the fifth maturity state, known as the dent stage.

About 75 percent of the soybean crop was in the good to excellent range. About 95 percent of the crop had pods.