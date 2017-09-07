Convocation Held for St. Scholastica Students

Nearly 500 Freshmen on Campus This Year

DULUTH, Minn.-New students at St. Scholastica were welcomed to campus in a convocation ceremony today.

The event even included alumni who graduated at least 50 years ago.

“It’s extremely important for us to know they are a part of this community, they are now Saints and we are here to make their college experience go well and they can leave here feeling good about us,” said Lisa Roseth of CSS alumni relations.

Nearly 500 freshmen are expected at St. Scholastica this year taking total enrollment over 4,000.