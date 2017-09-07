Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate in Superior

Bob Harlow was First Democrat in 2018 Governor's Race

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Democrat hoping to be Wisconsin’s next governor visited the city Thursday.

25 year-old Bob Harlow was actually the first Democrat in the 2018 Wisconsin Gubernatorial race.

His platform includes a state–run healthcare system, a high speed rail network, restoring union rights in the state, plus investment in infrastructure and education.

Harlow says he’s also opposed to the $10 billion Foxconn plant proposal.

“This is not a good idea for Wisconsin, we need to invest in our state instead,” said Harlow. “Invest in infrastructure, education, making sure Wisconsinites have the security of health care.”

Harlow unsuccessfully ran for Congress in California’s 18th District while a student at Stanford University. To learn more about Harlow’s campaign click here.