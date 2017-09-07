Duluth Pack celebrates grand opening after remodel

The event included free beer and pizza

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack celebrated its grand opening today after finishing up some remodeling of their store in Canal Park. The store hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. The event included free pizza, free beer, and Duluth Pack giveaways. It was all to celebrate the company’s place in Duluth’s outdoors culture.

“We are aware that we are a destination for a lot of people coming from out of town,” retail assistant manager Elizabeth Vaughn said. “We hear it all the time, ‘I visit Duluth Pack every summer.’ That Northwoods aesthetic is important to people, so we wanted to preserve that while giving a modern, updated look.”