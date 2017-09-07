Hair Stylist Giving Back to Harvey Victims

All Donations Going to Charity

DULUTH, Minn.-One local hair stylist at Vain Salon is trying to help out Hurricane Harvey victims.

All of the money she makes today cutting hair is being donated to Harvey Victims through the charity Matthew 25 Ministries.

She told us, that even her tips and some funds she gets from selling hair products will also be donated.

“I just felt like what better thing to do,” said Jessica Mattevi, the hair stylist leading the cause. “What can I do that would be helpful? My skill set is I do hair and I’m good at doing hair, so I’m going to put that to use and try to make some money because they need money.”

The stylist said people can also drop off donations to her at the salon or send checks in.

The salon is located at 9 N. Lake Avenue.

To find out more about the Matthew 25 Ministries, visit this website: http://m25m.org/.