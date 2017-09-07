Improvements Being Made to Duluth’s DWP Trail

City Officials Hope to Open It As an Official Public Multi-Use Trail

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is moving along with repairing the old DWP rail bed to one day open it as a public trail.

A public meeting was held to discuss the improvements being made to the trail, including repairs to the bridge over Stewart Creek.

The multi-use DWP trail has been designated for use by pedestrians and bicycles east of Clyde Avenue. Horses could also be on the trail west of Clyde Avenue.

“It’s about taking care of what we have and this is a fine example of the city putting its money and efforts at taking care of existing infrastructure,” says Jim Shoberg, a Project Coordinator for the City of Duluth Parks Department.

In the future, the city will consider opening the trail to snowmobiles and other uses.