Local Medical School Gets Big Donation

$10 Million Given to Medical School at UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Medical School based in Duluth has received a massive gift from an anonymous donor.

The school received $10 million to establish the Native American Research Center of Excellence.

Leaders of the school were surprised when they got the gift, from a wealthy donor who has some Native American Heritage.

“This is the largest gift we’ve ever received on this campus,” said Dr. Paula Termuhlen, regional campus dean. “It’s a little bit overwhelming to even to think about all the kinds of things that we can do to support the work.”

The goal of the program is to help do more research, leadership, and education on Native American health issues.

“We do know many of our tribal communities experience some of the worst health disparities in the state,” said Melissa Walls, associate professor at the school. “I think collectively as a medical school, we want to see this money make a dent in those problems.”

Scholarships will also now be available for more Native American students interested in the medical field.