Pita Pit Offers Healthy Option for Football Season

Cooking Connection: Pita Pit

DULUTH, Minn. – As football season begins, many Northlanders will be watching the game with friends.

In place of unhealthy tailgating food, Pita Pit offers a delicious and healthy option.

This morning, Indiana Molitor visited FOX 21 to chat about some tasty options.

Molitor says it’s easy to order for groups, just stop in the store or give them a call at (218) 461-0080.

Pita Pit is located at 425 West Superior Street, Duluth, MN.

For more information, or to order online, head to their website.